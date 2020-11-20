OU men's basketball: Sooners announce tip off times for 6 non-conference games

The Sooners announced game times for six of its non-conference games on Friday.
Tip times and TV designations have been determined for six of OU's non-conference games.📆 https://t.co/sJ7b5fuYCv pic.twitter.com/DdveehV4vz— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 20, 2020
Oklahoma announced tip off times for their games against UTEP, UCF, Florida, Xavier, Florida A&M and Houston Baptist. OU has just seven non-conference games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
OU returned two players who averaged over 14 points per game last season in senior guard Austin Reaves and senior forward Brady Manek. The Sooners were picked to finish No. 6 in the Big 12 Conference.
Oklahoma open its season at 7 p.m. at home against UTEP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.