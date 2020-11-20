You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners announce tip off times for 6 non-conference games

Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves jokes with a Texas player during a free throw against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners announced game times for six of its non-conference games on Friday. 

Oklahoma announced tip off times for their games against UTEP, UCF, Florida, Xavier, Florida A&M and Houston Baptist. OU has just seven non-conference games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

OU returned two players who averaged over 14 points per game last season in senior guard Austin Reaves and senior forward Brady Manek. The Sooners were picked to finish No. 6 in the Big 12 Conference.

Oklahoma open its season at 7 p.m. at home against UTEP. 

