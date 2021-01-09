You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's basketball: Sooners announce team will be without Brady Manek, Jalen Hill, against No. 6 Kansas due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek

Senior forward Brady Manek guards during the game against No. 15 Texas Tech on Dec. 22.

 Joshua Gately/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Senior forward Brady Manek and sophomore forward Jalen Hill will miss the Sooners' game against No. 6 Kansas due to COVID-19 protocols, the program announced before the game Saturday. 

With Manek and Hill being out, sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor will likely start in Manek's place. It is unclear when Manek and Hill will return, as they must undergo a series of tests before being cleared to return to the team, per Big 12 COVID-19 policy.

Manek is averaging over 13 points-per-game this season, and will miss the first game of his career, whereas Hill is averaging over three points and rebounds-per-game, while providing meaningful backup minutes for the Sooners this season.

The Sooners are set to tip off against Kansas at 3:30 p.m. CT in Lawrence, Kansas on CBS.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments