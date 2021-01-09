OU men's basketball: Sooners announce team will be without Brady Manek, Jalen Hill, against No. 6 Kansas due to COVID-19

Senior forward Brady Manek and sophomore forward Jalen Hill will miss the Sooners' game against No. 6 Kansas due to COVID-19 protocols, the program announced before the game Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 protocol, Brady Manek and Jalen Hill will not be available for today’s game against Kansas.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 9, 2021
With Manek and Hill being out, sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor will likely start in Manek's place. It is unclear when Manek and Hill will return, as they must undergo a series of tests before being cleared to return to the team, per Big 12 COVID-19 policy.
Manek is averaging over 13 points-per-game this season, and will miss the first game of his career, whereas Hill is averaging over three points and rebounds-per-game, while providing meaningful backup minutes for the Sooners this season.
The Sooners are set to tip off against Kansas at 3:30 p.m. CT in Lawrence, Kansas on CBS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.