OU men's basketball: Sooners announce non-conference 2020-21 schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
De'Vion Harmon

Freshman guard De'Vion Harmon during a timeout against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Feb. 22.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners announced their non-conference slate for the 2020-21 season Thursday. The season starts at Nov. 25 against UTSA at home.

OU finished the 2019-20 season with a 19-12 record (9-9 in the Big 12) with a 9-3 non-conference record.

The slate features home games against UTSA, Florida, Florida A&M, Houston Baptist and Alabama, with away games against UCF (Nov. 28) and Xavier (Dec. 9). 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

