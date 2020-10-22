OU men's basketball: Sooners announce non-conference 2020-21 schedule

The Sooners announced their non-conference slate for the 2020-21 season Thursday. The season starts at Nov. 25 against UTSA at home.
Sooner Basketball returns to the LNC on Nov. 25.OU finalizes its non-conference schedule with marquee matchups against Florida, Alabama, UCF and Xavier.📆 https://t.co/fbNTqa5JKM pic.twitter.com/SZk3ApW4FL— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 22, 2020
OU finished the 2019-20 season with a 19-12 record (9-9 in the Big 12) with a 9-3 non-conference record.
The slate features home games against UTSA, Florida, Florida A&M, Houston Baptist and Alabama, with away games against UCF (Nov. 28) and Xavier (Dec. 9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.