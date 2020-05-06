OU men's basketball: Sooners announce 2-game series against Arkansas in Tulsa

For the first time since 2017, the Sooners and Razorbacks will be meeting on the hardwood once again.
OU and Arkansas announced a two-game, neutral-site series that will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the next seasons. Games one and two are set for Dec. 12, 2020, and Dec. 11, 2021, respectively.
A border battle at the BOK? Yes, please.Oklahoma and Arkansas have agreed to a multi-year, neutral-site series halfway between the two campuses. Coming to downtown Tulsa starting this December.Details ➡️ https://t.co/EFZqTaWN6J pic.twitter.com/R9gAXyp5eb— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) May 6, 2020
The BOK Center, which will be dividing the arena at midcourt similar to an OU-Texas football matchup, is located roughly halfway between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Arkansas.
Hey, @OU_MBBall. See you soone̶r̶s̶. pic.twitter.com/KSugddcJlj— Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball (@RazorbackMBB) May 6, 2020
This will be the 29th and 30th meeting between the two teams, Arkansas currently leads the series 16-12.
In their last meeting, the Razorbacks topped the Trae Young-led Sooners, 92-83, in a neutral site game in Portland, Oregon. Then-freshman Brady Manek — the only current Sooner in that game — finished with six points on 3-8 shooting.
The rest of Oklahoma's non-conference schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released.
