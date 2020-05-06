You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners announce 2-game series against Arkansas in Tulsa

Brady Manek

Junior forward Brady Manek and OU coach Lon Kruger during the game against Texas on March 3.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

For the first time since 2017, the Sooners and Razorbacks will be meeting on the hardwood once again.

OU and Arkansas announced a two-game, neutral-site series that will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the next seasons. Games one and two are set for Dec. 12, 2020, and Dec. 11, 2021, respectively.

The BOK Center, which will be dividing the arena at midcourt similar to an OU-Texas football matchup, is located roughly halfway between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Arkansas.

This will be the 29th and 30th meeting between the two teams, Arkansas currently leads the series 16-12. 

In their last meeting, the Razorbacks topped the Trae Young-led Sooners, 92-83, in a neutral site game in Portland, Oregon. Then-freshman Brady Manek — the only current Sooner in that game — finished with six points on 3-8 shooting.

The rest of Oklahoma's non-conference schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released.

