OU men's basketball: Sooners add Oral Roberts to non-conference schedule

Oklahoma added Oral Roberts to its non-conference this month, the team announced Friday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 16.
❗️ Schedule Update ❗️ Oklahoma is adding a home game against Oral Roberts on Wednesday, Dec. 16.➡️ https://t.co/18ZUx5hpmu pic.twitter.com/fs4RgzlTgJ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 4, 2020
The Sooners added an extra non-conference game in light of their contests against UCF getting canceled due to COVID-19, and the Florida game getting moved to next season. OU has just five remaining non-conference games.
OU defeated UTSA, 105-66, Thursday at home to start its season, and will look to continue its torrid shooting pace against TCU in its conference opener at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 6. in Fort Worth.
