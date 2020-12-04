You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners add Oral Roberts to non-conference schedule

Alondes Williams and Jalen Hill

Senior guard Alondes Williams gives sophomore forward Jalen Hill a high five after Hill scores during the game against UTSA on Dec. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma added Oral Roberts to its non-conference this month, the team announced Friday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 16.

The Sooners added an extra non-conference game in light of their contests against UCF getting canceled due to COVID-19, and the Florida game getting moved to next season. OU has just five remaining non-conference games.

OU defeated UTSA, 105-66, Thursday at home to start its season, and will look to continue its torrid shooting pace against TCU in its conference opener at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 6. in Fort Worth. 

