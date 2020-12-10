You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's basketball: Sooner Sports TV's Jessica Coody to be first woman play-by-play announcer in Sooner men's hoops history

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger talks to senior forward Kur Kuath during a timeout against UTSA on Dec. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sooner Sports TV’s Jessica Coody will be the first woman play-by-play announcer in OU men’s basketball history, the team announced Thursday. 

Coody will call the game against Florida A&M, per Sports Illustrated Sooners. Coody, a full-time lead reporter for Sooner Sports TV, has been with OU for six years and has previously done play-by-play for OU women’s basketball.

On Nov. 21, OU had its first woman drive the Sooner Schooner, marking two breakthroughs on campus within weeks. 

The Sooners play their next game against Florida A&M at 4 p.m. CT on Dec. 12 at home. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments