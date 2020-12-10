OU men's basketball: Sooner Sports TV's Jessica Coody to be first woman play-by-play announcer in Sooner men's hoops history

Sooner Sports TV’s Jessica Coody will be the first woman play-by-play announcer in OU men’s basketball history, the team announced Thursday.
We're excited to have @JessicaCoody calling the action for Saturday's @SoonerSportsTV broadcast on @FOXSportsSW.We believe it will be the first time a woman has been the play-by-play announcer for an OU men's basketball TV broadcast. pic.twitter.com/V9L1DxgB4X— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 10, 2020
Coody will call the game against Florida A&M, per Sports Illustrated Sooners. Coody, a full-time lead reporter for Sooner Sports TV, has been with OU for six years and has previously done play-by-play for OU women’s basketball.
On Nov. 21, OU had its first woman drive the Sooner Schooner, marking two breakthroughs on campus within weeks.
The Sooners play their next game against Florida A&M at 4 p.m. CT on Dec. 12 at home.
