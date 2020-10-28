OU men's basketball: Sooner guard Austin Reaves named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Oklahoma senior guard Austin Reaves has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday.
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝟭𝟮 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺High expectations from around the league for senior guard Austin Reaves. #BoomerSooner➡️ https://t.co/utT9ARxt0d pic.twitter.com/k9PlH23W91— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 28, 2020
Reaves averaged over 14 points per game, five rebounds and three assists as a junior and was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season.
The Wichita State transfer ended last season with a 41-point game against TCU, leading the Sooners to a comeback win while breaking the Big 12 record for largest second-half comeback in conference history.
The 6-foot-5 guard boasts the seventh best free-throw percentage in school history and also had seven games with over 20 points as a junior.
