OU men's basketball: Sooner guard Austin Reaves named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves runs the ball during the game against Baylor on Feb. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma senior guard Austin Reaves has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

Reaves averaged over 14 points per game, five rebounds and three assists as a junior and was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season. 

The Wichita State transfer ended last season with a 41-point game against TCU, leading the Sooners to a comeback win while breaking the Big 12 record for largest second-half comeback in conference history. 

The 6-foot-5 guard boasts the seventh best free-throw percentage in school history and also had seven games with over 20 points as a junior. 

