You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's basketball: Sooner forwards Brady Manek, Jalen Hill to miss second-straight game due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hill

Sophomore forward Jalen Hill yells and points during the game against No. 15 Texas Tech on Dec. 22.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Senior forward Brady Manek and sophomore forward Jalen Hill will miss the Sooners’ game against TCU on Jan. 12 due to COVID-19 protocols, head coach Lon Kruger confirmed in a press conference Monday.

It’ll be the second-straight game that the pair has missed, as they were unavailable for OU’s game against No. 6 Kansas on Jan. 9. The offense struggled without its second-leading scorer in Manek. OU had just 59 points and shot just 30 percent from three.

Manek, who's averaging over 13 points-per-game this season, is also shooting over 41 percent from three, which helps stretch the floor for the Sooners’ offense. Hill has been a key bench player for OU this season, averaging over three points and rebounds-per-game.

The Sooners take on TCU at 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 12 in Norman on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments