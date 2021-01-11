OU men's basketball: Sooner forwards Brady Manek, Jalen Hill to miss second-straight game due to COVID-19

Senior forward Brady Manek and sophomore forward Jalen Hill will miss the Sooners’ game against TCU on Jan. 12 due to COVID-19 protocols, head coach Lon Kruger confirmed in a press conference Monday.
It’ll be the second-straight game that the pair has missed, as they were unavailable for OU’s game against No. 6 Kansas on Jan. 9. The offense struggled without its second-leading scorer in Manek. OU had just 59 points and shot just 30 percent from three.
Manek, who's averaging over 13 points-per-game this season, is also shooting over 41 percent from three, which helps stretch the floor for the Sooners’ offense. Hill has been a key bench player for OU this season, averaging over three points and rebounds-per-game.
The Sooners take on TCU at 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 12 in Norman on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
