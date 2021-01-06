OU men's basketball: Sooner forward Brady Manek leaves game after apparent injury, later returns

Senior forward Brady Manek briefly left the game and was seen being attended to by medical staff during OU’s game against No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night.
Brady is being attended by team medical staff.Sooners down 10-2 at the first media timeout.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 7, 2021
Manek collided with a Baylor offensive player and was called for a blocking foul with 15:41 remaining in the first half. The 6-foot-9 forward also had blood coming from his mouth.
Manek is averaging 13.6 points-per-game this season, but has struggled lately, scoring just nine-points combined in his last two games. The former All-Big 12 Third Team selection made his 100th career start in the game. He returned with 10:21 remaining in the half.
The Sooners are currently trailing the Bears, 24-15, on ESPN2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.