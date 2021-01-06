You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooner forward Brady Manek leaves game after apparent injury, later returns

Brady Manek

Senior forward Brady Manek dribbles the ball during the game against No. 15 Texas Tech on Dec. 22.

 Joshua Gately/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Senior forward Brady Manek briefly left the game and was seen being attended to by medical staff during OU’s game against No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night. 

Manek collided with a Baylor offensive player and was called for a blocking foul with 15:41 remaining in the first half. The 6-foot-9 forward also had blood coming from his mouth.

Manek is averaging 13.6 points-per-game this season, but has struggled lately, scoring just nine-points combined in his last two games. The former All-Big 12 Third Team selection made his 100th career start in the game. He returned with 10:21 remaining in the half.

The Sooners are currently trailing the Bears, 24-15, on ESPN2.

