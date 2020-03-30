You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooner center Corbin Merritt enters transfer portal, per report

Merritt

Reshirt sophomore center Corbin Merritt during practice Sept. 24.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore center Corbin Merritt has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by the Norman Transcript.

Merritt has played just one year for the Sooners after transferring from Daytona State College in 2019. The Florida-native appeared in eight games this season while never seeing more than four minutes of action in any one game.

The Sooners will also be without senior forward Kristian Doolittle next season due to graduation. In his place, Oklahoma has freshman center Rick Issanza coming off a redshirt year as well as redshirt junior Kur Kuath, freshman forward Anyang Garang and freshman forward Victor Iwuakor to take over down low in Doolittle's absence.

