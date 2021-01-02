You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland to miss game against West Virginia due to COVID-19 protocols

Ted Owens

Former OU basketball player Ted Owens (right) talks with Toby Rowland (left) during the Oklahoma Basketball Tip In Club Banquet on Aug. 25, 2017.

 Clark Safely

OU radio play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland will miss the broadcast of the Sooners game against No. 9 West Virginia due to COVID-19 protocols, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Rowland, who tested positive for the virus on Dec. 25, also missed the play-by-play call of OU football's 55-20 Cotton Bowl victory over No. 7 Florida. Meanwhile, Chad McKee will call the men's basketball game in his place. Although missing the call, Rowland confirmed he's feeling good in the Tweet.

The Sooners' matchup against No. 9 West Virginia is set for 3 p.m. Jan. 2 in Norman.

