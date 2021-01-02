OU men's basketball: Play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland to miss game against West Virginia due to COVID-19 protocols

OU radio play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland will miss the broadcast of the Sooners game against No. 9 West Virginia due to COVID-19 protocols, he announced Saturday on Twitter.
I will miss today’s @OU_MBBall vs WVU broadcast due to Covid protocols. I’m feeling good. I will be back on the mic Wednesday at Baylor. Chad McKee will have the Sooner Radio call today with Kevin Henry. Pregame at 2:30pm.— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) January 2, 2021
Rowland, who tested positive for the virus on Dec. 25, also missed the play-by-play call of OU football's 55-20 Cotton Bowl victory over No. 7 Florida. Meanwhile, Chad McKee will call the men's basketball game in his place. Although missing the call, Rowland confirmed he's feeling good in the Tweet.
The Sooners' matchup against No. 9 West Virginia is set for 3 p.m. Jan. 2 in Norman.
