OU men's basketball: Kur Kuath leads way, Sooners' starters each score double-digit points in bounce-back win over Florida A&M

Kur Kuath charged into the lane as sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon came to a halt.
Seconds earlier, senior guard Alondes Williams picked a Florida A&M defender’s pocket and found Harmon in transition. Harmon crossed the half-court line and sprinted with the ball to the low post before firing a pass backward to the surging senior forward Kuath for a monstrous dunk.
Cleared for takeoff 🛫🛫🛫📺 FSSW | https://t.co/FInOInHE0t pic.twitter.com/pIXLpJpLuT— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 12, 2020
Kuath finished the night with 14 points, grabbed a career-high eight rebounds and blocked three shots. The Sooners posted a complete effort in a 85-54 win over the Rattlers, with each starter scoring in double-digits and facilitating additional offense.
“With the help of my teammates giving me good looks, they helped me score a lot,” Kuath said. “I’m pretty sure I scored off an assist on all my points tonight.”
OU’s defense held its opponent to just 31.7 percent shooting, only three days after Xavier torched it behind a record-breaking 19 3-pointers. Despite being 0-4, Florida A&M has shown offensive flashes this season, like scoring 75 points against 4-0 Georgia on Nov. 29 on 53 percent shooting.
But Oklahoma had 13 combined steals and blocks — its highest total of the season — against the Rattlers while also allowing just a season-low 54 points.
“I think coming out of Xavier, certainly we were as coaches, but the guys were disappointed,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought their response from what we did and what we learned from the Xavier game was great.”
It was key for the Sooners to get back in the win column after a 22-point loss. OU’s offense was rolling before its fall to the Musketeers, scoring 105 and 84 points in its first two games.
“(Getting a win) was important just because we needed that energy to feel just getting a win, get that back after a tough loss away,” Kuath said. But it was a good team win. I’m happy with what we’ve done today.”
Other than the defensive improvements, the reduction in minutes from leading scorers in seniors Austin Reaves and Brady Manek due to game-script let the rest of the team get involved.
Harmon, Williams and junior guard Umoja Gibson scored 10, 10 and nine points, respectively, and the Sooners were able to get 14 different players into the game.
“It’s great to see the balance,” Kruger said. “Sharing the ball, moving the ball, making plays for each other, making shots. It’s always nice to see that scoring balance.
“I thought our activity was much better … we moved the ball, guys made plays for each other and I thought we took steps across the board.”
OU, now back on track, plays Oral Roberts in its next game at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Lloyd Noble Center on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
