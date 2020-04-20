OU men's basketball: Krisitian Doolittle touches on Sooner career in send-off video

Kristian Doolittle formally issued a goodbye to his collegiate playing career and to the Sooner faithful in a nearly five-minute Twitter video on Monday.
"𝘐 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘐 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦."@kristiandoolit1 reflects on his incredible career at Oklahoma.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/BttoEzlslL— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) April 20, 2020
Doolittle, along with his father, Dwayne, went in-depth about his four-year journey in an Oklahoma uniform. Although his OU career was cut-short due to the season's cancellation, Doolittle believes he ended things on a "high note."
"Just seeing the growth that I made that since I got here until now," Doolittle said. "Looking back, I had a lot of good experiences here, met a lot of new people, (and) made relationships that will that last a lifetime. I made the right decision (to come to OU)."
😢 Loved every part.. thank you for everyone who I met along the way!! I’ll never forget my time there.. Much Love ❤️ https://t.co/gVKbDe2C48— Kristian Doolittle (@kristiandoolit1) April 20, 2020
The Edmond, Oklahoma, native was averaging a career high in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game in his final season. He also became the 47th Sooner to join the 1,000-career points club and was the first Sooner since Trae Young to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors.
"We're celebrating reaching the finish line," Dwayne said. "All the highs and lows, all the miles traveled. (But) they're not coming to an end, we're just gonna do it a different uniform."
Watched this guy sign his first contract with an agent! #nextlevelready pic.twitter.com/zfi1xhK6KT— Dwayne Doolittle (@dwaynedoo) April 19, 2020
Doolittle will look to see his playing career continue at the next level as the NBA draft commences on June 25.
