OU men's basketball: Krisitian Doolittle touches on Sooner career in send-off video

  • Updated
Kristian Doolittle frame

Senior forward Kristian and his father look at Kristian's senior night board before the game against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Kristian Doolittle formally issued a goodbye to his collegiate playing career and to the Sooner faithful in a nearly five-minute Twitter video on Monday.

Doolittle, along with his father, Dwayne, went in-depth about his four-year journey in an Oklahoma uniform. Although his OU career was cut-short due to the season's cancellation, Doolittle believes he ended things on a "high note."

"Just seeing the growth that I made that since I got here until now," Doolittle said. "Looking back, I had a lot of good experiences here, met a lot of new people, (and) made relationships that will that last a lifetime. I made the right decision (to come to OU)."

The Edmond, Oklahoma, native was averaging a career high in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game in his final season. He also became the 47th Sooner to join the 1,000-career points club and was the first Sooner since Trae Young to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors.

"We're celebrating reaching the finish line," Dwayne said. "All the highs and lows, all the miles traveled. (But) they're not coming to an end, we're just gonna do it a different uniform."

Doolittle will look to see his playing career continue at the next level as the NBA draft commences on June 25.

