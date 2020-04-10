You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Jamal Bieniemy enters transfer portal, per report

  • Updated
Jamal Bieniemy

Sophmore guard Jamal Bieniemy during the Feb. 25 game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy will transfer from Oklahoma, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The Katy, Texas, native averaged about five points and three assists on a 37 percent shooting percentage per game in his 65 games with the Sooners. 

After his freshman year saw him shooting nearly 40 percent from the field and averaging four assists per game in just 17 starts, Bieniemy came into the Sooners' 2019-20 season with high expectations, but he couldn't quite live up to the hype. In Oklahoma's final game of the season against TCU, Bieniemy ended the night with zero points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal on 0-3 shooting.

His best performance of the short-lived 2019 season saw him total 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field in the Sooners' second game of the season against Minnesota.

With Bieniemy's departure, guards De'Vion Harmon, Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams will likely be looking at larger workload come next season.

