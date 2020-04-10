OU men's basketball: Jamal Bieniemy enters transfer portal, per report

Sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy will transfer from Oklahoma, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
Oklahoma’s Jamal Bieniemy will transfer, source told @Stadium. Sophomore guard averaged 5.2 points, 4 boards and 2.8 assists in 32 minutes this past season for the Sooners.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 10, 2020
The Katy, Texas, native averaged about five points and three assists on a 37 percent shooting percentage per game in his 65 games with the Sooners.
After his freshman year saw him shooting nearly 40 percent from the field and averaging four assists per game in just 17 starts, Bieniemy came into the Sooners' 2019-20 season with high expectations, but he couldn't quite live up to the hype. In Oklahoma's final game of the season against TCU, Bieniemy ended the night with zero points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal on 0-3 shooting.
His best performance of the short-lived 2019 season saw him total 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field in the Sooners' second game of the season against Minnesota.
With Bieniemy's departure, guards De'Vion Harmon, Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams will likely be looking at larger workload come next season.
