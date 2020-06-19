You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Former Sooner Kristian Doolittle signs with team Heartfire of The Basketball Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kristian Doolittle and Lon Kruger

Then-senior forward Kristian Doolittle talks to head coach Lon Kruger during the game against Texas on March 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle has signed with team Heartfire of The Basketball Tournament, a 10-day, 5-on-5 basketball tournament whose winning team will take home a $1 million prize, the league announced on Thursday.

Doolittle, prior to having his senior year cut short due to coronavirus concerns, averaged just under 16 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners last season. The Heartfire team will be coached by Homer Drew, who was the head coach at Valparaiso for over 20 seasons.

The Basketball Tournament will feature 24 total teams this year and is set to begin on July 5 in Columbus, Ohio on ESPN.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments