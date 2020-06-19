OU men's basketball: Former Sooner Kristian Doolittle signs with team Heartfire of The Basketball Tournament

Former Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle has signed with team Heartfire of The Basketball Tournament, a 10-day, 5-on-5 basketball tournament whose winning team will take home a $1 million prize, the league announced on Thursday.
Former #Sooners standout Kristian Doolittle will team up with the likes of former Baylor center Isaiah Austin and ex-Michigan State forward Branden Dawson in the TBT 2020. https://t.co/bJxzDn28vD— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) June 18, 2020
Doolittle, prior to having his senior year cut short due to coronavirus concerns, averaged just under 16 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners last season. The Heartfire team will be coached by Homer Drew, who was the head coach at Valparaiso for over 20 seasons.
The Basketball Tournament will feature 24 total teams this year and is set to begin on July 5 in Columbus, Ohio on ESPN.
