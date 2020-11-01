OU men's basketball: Former Sooner head coach Billy Tubbs dies at 85, per report

Former OU men's basketball head coach Billy Tubbs died at the age of 85 on Sunday, per a report from KFOR-TV's Dylan Buckingham.
News four has learned that former #Sooners basketball coach Billy Tubbs has died at the age of 85.— Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) November 1, 2020
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram had initially reported on Oct. 30 that Tubbs had entered hospice care after his son, Tommy, informed staff at TCU of the situation on Oct. 29. Tubbs coached at TCU from 1994-2002 after a legendary run as Oklahoma's head coach from 1980-1994.
Tubbs amassed a 333-132 record in 14 seasons with Sooners while coaching the team to four Big Eight regular season titles, two Big Eight Tournament championships and the program's only NCAA Championship appearance in 1988.
The former Sooner coach developed the likes of OU greats Mookie Blaylock, Harvey Grant, Stacey King and Wayman Tisdale while producing a 641-340 head coaching record across his 46-year coaching career.
