OU men's basketball: Former Sooner guard Jamal Bieniemy to transfer to UTEP, per report

Former Sooner guard Jamal Bienemy will transfer to UTEP, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Bieniemy entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April.
Source: Oklahoma transfer Jamal Bienemy has committed to UTEP.Started last season for the Sooners at point guard.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 21, 2020
In 2019, Bienemy was a full-time starter averaging 5.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, and averaged over 30 minutes on the floor.. Bienemy made 47 starts in two seasons as a Sooner, and led OU in assists and steals as a freshman.
Bienemy was expected to make a big leap his sophomore year after big performances in key games down the stretch as a freshman, scoring 22 points against West Virginia, and achieving a career-high eight assists against Texas.
UTEP finished 17-15 last season and was 8-10 Conference USA play.
