OU men's basketball: Former Sooner guard Jamal Bieniemy to transfer to UTEP, per report

Jamal Bienemy

Sophomre guard Jamal Bieniemy during the game against Kansas Jan. 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner guard Jamal Bienemy will transfer to UTEP, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Bieniemy entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April.

In 2019, Bienemy was a full-time starter averaging 5.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, and averaged over 30 minutes on the floor.. Bienemy made 47 starts in two seasons as a Sooner, and led OU in assists and steals as a freshman. 

Bienemy was expected to make a big leap his sophomore year after big performances in key games down the stretch as a freshman, scoring 22 points against West Virginia, and achieving a career-high eight assists against Texas. 

UTEP finished 17-15 last season and was 8-10 Conference USA play. 

