OU men's basketball: Former Sooner guard Cade Davis joins coaching staff as graduate assistant

Cade Davis

Former Sooner Cade Davis runs towards the basket Aug 25.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former OU basketball guard Cade Davis is joining head coach Lon Kruger's staff as a graduate assistant for the 2020–21 season, per a program announcement Thursday.

Davis played for Oklahoma from 2007–2011, averaging 8.1 points per game across four seasons in Norman. The 6-foot-5 Elk City, Oklahoma, native also shot 40.4 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range in his OU career.

For the past decade, Davis has played overseas. He most recently suited up for the Kuala Lumpur Dragons of the ABL and averaged 20.8 points per game during the 2019-2020 season.

Davis was part of NCAA tournament squads at OU in 2008 and 2009, with the 2009 squad reaching the Sweet 16. He is currently Kruger's lone graduate assistant for the upcoming season.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

