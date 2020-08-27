You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Former Sooner center Jamuni McNeace joins German pro team

  • Updated
Jamuni McNeace

Senior center Jamuni McNeace high fives fans after the game against West Virginia March 2.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooners center Jamuni McNeace has signed an overseas contract to play in Germany, the team announced on its Instagram Thursday.

McNeace signed with the Crailsheim Merlins, who play in the Basketball Bundesliga. In 2019, the 6-foot-10 - center played professionally in Finland with the Vilpas Vikings.

McNeace appeared in 120 games for the Sooners, making 16 starts. He averaged 4.4 points per game and shot 57.9 percent from the field. McNeace was also a prominent defensive presence for OU, ranking sixth all-time in school history in blocked shots with 117.

