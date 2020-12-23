You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Former Sooner Buddy Hield tips in game-winning shot over Denver Nuggets in overtime

Buddy Hield

Former OU guard Buddy Hield warms up for the Sacramento Kings before their game against the OKC Thunder Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield tipped in the game-winning shot as time expired to beat the Denver Nuggets, 124-122, on Wednesday night. 

The former Sooner, now in his fifth year in the NBA, tipped in the missed dunk in overtime and added 22 points in the 2020-21 season opener.

Hield played for OU from 2012-2016 and won the Naismith Trophy and led the Sooners to a Final Four appearance as a senior. He also is second in school history in all-time points, and is the Big 12’s all-time leading scorer.

Hield has averaged 15.9 points-per-game and 2.2 assists in 316 games as a pro. 

