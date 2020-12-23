OU men's basketball: Former Sooner Buddy Hield tips in game-winning shot over Denver Nuggets in overtime

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield tipped in the game-winning shot as time expired to beat the Denver Nuggets, 124-122, on Wednesday night.
BUDDY HIELD TIPS IT IN AT THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ofdReFHe7b— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2020
The former Sooner, now in his fifth year in the NBA, tipped in the missed dunk in overtime and added 22 points in the 2020-21 season opener.
Hield played for OU from 2012-2016 and won the Naismith Trophy and led the Sooners to a Final Four appearance as a senior. He also is second in school history in all-time points, and is the Big 12’s all-time leading scorer.
Hield has averaged 15.9 points-per-game and 2.2 assists in 316 games as a pro.
