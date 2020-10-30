OU men's basketball: Former head coach Billy Tubbs in hospice care, per reports

Former OU men's basketball head coach Billy Tubbs, 85, is in hospice care, per a report from The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Tubbs coached the Sooners from 1980-94.
According to the report, Tubbs' son, Tommy, alerted TCU staffers of Tubbs' status on Thursday. Tubbs coached for the Horned Frogs from 1994 to 2002 after leaving OU.
In his time with the Sooners, Tubbs led Oklahoma to four Big Eight regular season titles and two Big Eight Tournament Championships, and took OU to the 1988 NCAA National Championship, the program's only appearance. The Sooners — who consisted of program greats and future NBA players such as Mookie Blaylock, Stacey King and Harvey Grant — fell to Kansas in that game. Tubbs also coached Wayman Tisdale, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft.
Tubbs tallied a 333-132 record in his career with the Sooners, and a 641-340 in his head coaching career that started in 1971 at Southwestern (Texas).
