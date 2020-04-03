You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Corbin Merritt announces transfer to Austin Peay State University

Merritt

Reshirt sophomore center Corbin Merritt during practice Sept. 24.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore center Corbin Merritt announced his decision to transfer to Austin Peay State University according to a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

The news comes just four days after a report by the Norman Transcript showed that Merritt had entered his name into the transfer portal. The 6-9 center has already been through the transfer process once before when Merritt chose the Sooners after a season with Daytona State College.

Merritt appeared in eight games in the 2019-20 season and never appeared in more than four minutes of any of those games. The Sooners will also be replacing senior forward Kristian Doolittle who will be graduating this spring.

