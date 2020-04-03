OU men's basketball: Corbin Merritt announces transfer to Austin Peay State University

Redshirt sophomore center Corbin Merritt announced his decision to transfer to Austin Peay State University according to a post on his Twitter account on Friday.
110% Committed💪🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/KmFsJq14eO— Corbin Merritt (@easymoneymerrit) April 4, 2020
The news comes just four days after a report by the Norman Transcript showed that Merritt had entered his name into the transfer portal. The 6-9 center has already been through the transfer process once before when Merritt chose the Sooners after a season with Daytona State College.
Merritt appeared in eight games in the 2019-20 season and never appeared in more than four minutes of any of those games. The Sooners will also be replacing senior forward Kristian Doolittle who will be graduating this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.