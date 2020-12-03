OU men's basketball: Center Rick Issanza not warming up ahead of Sooners vs UTSA

Redshirt freshman center Rick Issanza is not warming up prior to the Sooners’ game against UTSA Thurday night.
Issanza sat out last season but was expected to have an uptick in minutes this season. He is the only listed center on the roster.
The 7-foot-1, 245-pound center, who was born in the Congo, was a three-star recruit and a top-40 ranked center, per Rivals. Issanza played college basketball in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he averaged 11 points-per-game and over four blocks.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Southwest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.