OU men's basketball: Center Rick Issanza not warming up ahead of Sooners vs UTSA

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lon Kruger

OU Head Coach Lon Kruger during the game against Baylor on Feb. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt freshman center Rick Issanza is not warming up prior to the Sooners’ game against UTSA Thurday night.

Issanza sat out last season but was expected to have an uptick in minutes this season. He is the only listed center on the roster. 

The 7-foot-1, 245-pound center, who was born in the Congo, was a three-star recruit and a top-40 ranked center, per Rivals. Issanza played college basketball in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he averaged 11 points-per-game and over four blocks.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Southwest.

