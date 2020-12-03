OU men's basketball: Brady Manek’s 3-point barrage leads Sooners’ season-opening rout of UTSA

With just over 10 minutes left in the second half, senior forward Brady Manek drove left near the baseline, stepped back to the 3-point line and hit the contested shot.
It was his eighth 3-point make of the game, his career high.
Now he's just playing with them...Career-high 8️⃣ treys for @BradyManek.📺 FSOK | https://t.co/UP5zN53H2S pic.twitter.com/0DTeJwJfDS— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 4, 2020
Manek finished the night with 29 points on 9-15 shooting and 8-11 from three, despite playing just 24 total minutes and not returning to the floor past the 7-minute mark of the second half. His eight threes are currently the most in a game by a major-conference player this season, and put him just three baskets away from No. 6 in school history in 3-point shots.
Manek’s offensive outburst helped OU (1-0) to a commanding 105-66 win over UTSA (1-2) in an important game for the Sooners right before their quick turnaround into conference play against TCU.
“(I’ve) felt really good the last few days, felt really good at shootaround,” Manek said. “(I) got off to a hot start there and it’s kind of a confidence thing and (I) just kept it going.”
Though OU cancelled or postponed its first three games of the year due to COVID-19, Manek and the Sooners came out hot. Oklahoma scored 105 points for the first time since the 2017-2018 season — former OU standout Trae Young’s freshman year.
OU also debuted its jersey patch in honor of former coach Billy Tubbs, who died on Nov. 1, and was known for having high-flying offenses during his time with the Sooners. Oklahoma made 17 threes as a team, and shot 50 percent from distance, similar to Tubbs’ overpowering offenses during his 14-year tenure.
Throughout the game, Manek would set a screen, pop out to the 3-point line, and instantly take the shot when the ball was passed to him. It’s a lethal play for an offense with a 6-foot-9 potent shooter.
“Brady’s shot it well throughout his career and that puts a lot of pressure on the defense,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “Not only do they have to give that attention, but when they do give that attention, it opens up seams, driving lanes for other people.
“When you have a player that's such a threat, it affects the defense. ... It’s always good to have a guy that can make shots like that.”
Manek’s lethal shooting proved impactful for the rest of the offense, as the guards working off his screens resulted in 34 points and seven threes between freshman Trey Phipps and sophomore De’Vion Harmon.
“Them guys can shoot man,” Harmon said of Phipps and Manek. “So whenever I’m on the floor, I’m just trying to find them. ... They torched the nets tonight.”
The Sooners have a record of 44-19 when Manek scores in double figures, and a 14-4 record when he hits four or more 3-pointers, which is a testament to how much he means to his team.
Manek will look to keep his strong start going into Big 12 conference play at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 6 in Fort Worth.
