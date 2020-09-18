You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Brady Manek named Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Athlete of the Year

Brady Manek

Junior forward Brady Manek dunks the ball during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Feb. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior forward Brady Manek has been named the Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Athlete of The Year, the Oklahoma District of the Amateur Athletic Union announced Friday.

The award is given out annually to amateur athletes with ties to Oklahoma. 

"It's a great honor to receive this award," Manek said in a Friday press release.  "Being from Oklahoma, it's always special to be associated with Jim Thorpe and his legacy. I'm grateful for my teammates and coaches who have helped put me in a position to succeed."

Manek, born in Harrah, Oklahoma, averaged 14.4 points with 6.2 rebounds as a junior, and was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. He ranks No. 7 in OU program history in 3-pointers made with 187.

"We're so happy for Brady," coach Lon Kruger said in the release. "Can't imagine anyone more deserving. He's had a terrific career at OU while always displaying strong integrity and character. He's a great ambassador for our program and university. We're very happy for him and his family on an award that's much deserved."

