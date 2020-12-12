OU men's basketball: Brady Manek becomes first Sooner forward to make 200 3-pointers

Senior forward Brady Manek became the first forward in OU history with 200 made 3-point shots during the Sooners game against Florida A&M on Saturday.
2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 3-pointers for @BradyManek.He's the tallest player in Big 12 history to sink 200 treys and the first forward in program history to hit that mark. pic.twitter.com/rNERiTD4Y3— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 12, 2020
Just over a minute into the Sooners home contest against the Rattlers, Manek hit his first shot and three of the game. With the shot, Manek moved to No. 6 all-time in program history in threes made, and became the tallest player in Big 12 history to make 200 threes.
Manek is ranked second in the Big 12 Conference in scoring this season, averaging 20 points-per-game. He also leads the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 57.1 percent.
OU currently leads Florida A&M, 27-14, in the first half.
