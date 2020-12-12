You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's basketball: Brady Manek becomes first Sooner forward to make 200 3-pointers

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek

Senior forward Brady Manek during the game against TCU in Fort Worth on Dec. 6.

 Gregg Ellman/Pool Photo

Senior forward Brady Manek became the first forward in OU history with 200 made 3-point shots during the Sooners game against Florida A&M on Saturday.

Just over a minute into the Sooners home contest against the Rattlers, Manek hit his first shot and three of the game. With the shot, Manek moved to No. 6 all-time in program history in threes made, and became the tallest player in Big 12 history to make 200 threes. 

Manek is ranked second in the Big 12 Conference in scoring this season, averaging 20 points-per-game. He also leads the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 57.1 percent.

OU currently leads Florida A&M, 27-14, in the first half.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments