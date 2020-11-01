OU men's basketball: Billy Tubbs' family releases statement after former Sooner coach's death

Following the reported death of former OU men's basketball head coach Billy Tubbs on Sunday, Tubbs' family released a statement confirming the legendary Sooner coach's passing.
We are heartbroken to hear that legendary coach Billy Tubbs passed away this morning at the age of 85.His family has requested that we share the following statement. pic.twitter.com/GOBLiubBQ3— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 1, 2020
"It is with deep-rooted sadness we announce that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Billy Tubbs passed away Sunday morning in Norman at the age of 85," the statement said. "He had battled a form of leukemia since being diagnosed in 2015. He died peacefully surrounded by family."
Tubbs coached OU from 1980-1994, becoming the winningest coach in program history. He compiled a 333-132 record and led the Sooners to an NCAA championship appearance, two conference tournament championships and four conference regular season titles.
Across his 46-year coaching career, Tubbs produced a record of 641-340 as a head coach while working at Southwestern in Texas, Lamar, Oklahoma and TCU among other stops.
"Though his passing represents a tremendous loss for everyone close to him, our family is comforted by the knowledge he lived an extremely spirited life full of outstanding accomplishment in and out of sports," the statement said. "Many are aware of his remarkable achievements as a basketball coach, but we will remember him for way more than all of his wins, conference titles and NCAA tournament success."
"Wherever Billy Tubbs was, he made it the best he possibly could. And we know that's true right now too."
