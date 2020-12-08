OU men's basketball: Austin Reaves reinvents his role as point guard for Sooners

Austin Reaves received the ball near the top of the key, looked down his defender, and attempted the 3-point shot.
The senior swished just his second 3-point attempt of the year, and put the Sooners on top, as they retained the lead for the final six minutes, defeating TCU, 82-78, behind Reaves’ 32 points and nine assists.
Reaves attempted 12 3-point shots through two games last season, but as a senior, he has taken on a new role as point guard for head coach Lon Kruger’s squad. Reaves racked up a career-high nine assists against TCU, and has attempted just five 3-pointers through two games this season as he focuses on facilitating the offense and playing efficiently.
The 6-foot-5 point guard also has just two turnovers thus far, to go with his team-leading 13 assists. Reaves joined former standout guard Trae Young as the second player in school history with at least 30 points and nine assists in a game, and he got to the free-throw line 18 times against TCU, converting 16 of them on drives to the basket.
“Yeah, he’s a point guard,” Kruger told reporters on Monday. “He just needs the ball in his hands because he keeps pressure on the defense all the time. For him to play 36 minutes and score 32 (points,) have nine assists and one turnover is really, really unbelievable numbers.
“To have the ball in his hands that much, to be put in a situation where you’ve got to make decisions to deliver it or shoot it. ... Just a terrific performance. He’s got that ability. He’s got that feel for the game.”
However, playing point guard isn't new to the Wichita State transfer. He’s been playing the position his entire life before college, despite being labeled as a catch-and-shoot player before coming to OU. Reaves played the “one” when he was teammates with his brother Spencer Reaves, who is two-years older and played at Central Missouri.
“I’m gonna be honest,” Reaves said after the TCU win. “I’ve never classified myself as just a shooter. The world has because when I went to Wichita, I had to play my role and that’s what you do when you go into a place. You figure out what you can do to stay on the court. ... I’ve always had good point guard tendencies and that’s what I like to do.”
In Reaves' redshirt season with the Sooners, he sat out after transferring. It allowed him to work on his driving ability and ball-handling with the scout team, and also connect with 6-foot-10 forward Kur Kuath, who transferred and sat out the same year in 2018.
Now, Kuath and Reaves — both in their redshirt senior year — can be found connecting on alley-oop dunks, with Reaves coming around the screen and Kuath rolling to the rim.
“He was always playing point guard for the white team when we were practicing,” Kuath said. “He’s always done great things at (point guard). He’s a great passer (and a) great playmaker. He can do it all, to be honest. I feel comfortable with him being at (point guard).”
