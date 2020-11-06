OU men's basketball: Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young provides lunch for Atlanta election workers

Former Sooner point guard Trae Young provided lunch for election workers at the State Farm Arena, Fulton County, Georgia, tweeted on Friday.
Thank you so much @TheTraeYoung for providing lunch today for our election workers at @StateFarmArena ! The @ATLHawks have supported us throughout this election process. #TrueToAtlanta #Election2020 #Grateful pic.twitter.com/byy0hva3c0— FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) November 6, 2020
Young provided a message along with the meals that read “Thanks for all you do!” Georgia, along with a few other states, is still counting votes for the 2020 election.
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 27.4 points per game in college, along with 8.7 assists. He was the first player in NCAA history to lead the nation in both points-per-game and assists in a season.
Young is coming off a season with the Hawks in which he was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team.
