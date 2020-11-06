You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young provides lunch for Atlanta election workers

Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young watches the game against Mississippi State Jan. 25 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner point guard Trae Young provided lunch for election workers at the State Farm Arena, Fulton County, Georgia, tweeted on Friday.

Young provided a message along with the meals that read “Thanks for all you do!” Georgia, along with a few other states, is still counting votes for the 2020 election.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 27.4 points per game in college, along with 8.7 assists. He was the first player in NCAA history to lead the nation in both points-per-game and assists in a season. 

Young is coming off a season with the Hawks in which he was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

