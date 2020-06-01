You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to march in Norman protest against racial injustice

Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young watches the game against Mississippi State Jan. 25 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young announced via Twitter he would be participating in a peaceful protest honoring the Black Lives Matter movement in Norman on Monday.

The protest will be held at Andrews Park and is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Young — who is a former Norman resident — now joins a prominent list of current and former Sooners who have voiced their support for the movement over the past few days. Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley and several others have spoken out via Twitter over the past week.

