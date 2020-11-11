OU men's basketball: 4-star guard CJ Noland signs with Sooners

2021 four-star shooting guard CJ Noland has signed with the Sooners, OU announced Wednesday on Twitter.
A skilled combo guard who brings toughness on defense and versatility on offense.Welcome to the family, @CjNoland1!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/z3kerJkHu9— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 11, 2020
Noland is ranked as the No. 27 shooting guard and No. 115 player in the nation, per Rivals.com. He hails from Waxahachie, Texas and had 21 offers, picking OU over the likes of Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Christian.
The 6-foot-3 guard plays for ProSkills basketball, a member of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, which was once won by former Sooner guard Trae Young.
