OU men's basketball: 4-star guard CJ Noland signs with Sooners

Lon Kruger

OU coach Lon Kruger during the game against Texas on March 3.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

2021 four-star shooting guard CJ Noland has signed with the Sooners, OU announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Noland is ranked as the No. 27 shooting guard and No. 115 player in the nation, per Rivals.com. He hails from Waxahachie, Texas and had 21 offers, picking OU over the likes of Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Christian. 

The 6-foot-3 guard plays for ProSkills basketball, a member of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, which was once won by former Sooner guard Trae Young.

