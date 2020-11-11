You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: 3-star guard Bijan Cortes signs with Sooners

2021 3-star point guard Bijan Cortes has signed with the Sooners, OU announced Wednesday on Twitter. 

Cortes hails from Kingfisher, Oklahoma, and is considered the No. 49 point guard in the nation for the 2021 class, per Rivals.com. Cortes picked OU over the likes of Oklahoma State, Texas Christian and North Texas.

The 6-foot-2 guard committed to the Sooners back on Jan. 26. Cortes has only lost two regular season games since his freshman year while boasting 78 wins. He won a state championship in 2019.

Cortes plays in the Amateur Athletic Union with Team Griffin, named after former Sooner standout Blake Griffin.

