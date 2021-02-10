OU men’s tennis: Sooners upset undefeated Arkansas, 4-3, in Fayetteville

Oklahoma (5-4) upset Arkansas (5-1), 4-3, in Fayetteville on Wednesday afternoon for its first road win of the season.
Undefeated no more! #Sooners hand Arkansas its first loss of the season with a 4-3 victory in Fayetteville!#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/H8kzUKWszk— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 11, 2021
The Sooners started off strong in doubles play with the duo of freshman Nathan Han and Alex Martinez picking up a 6-2 win over Maxim Verboven and Hunter Harrison. Senior Max Stewart and junior Mason Beiler defeated Enrique Paya and Jose D. Alonso, 6-4, to give OU the double point. Oklahoma would sweep doubles play when senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez beat Alex Reco and Nico Rousset, 7-6, with the final match point coming on a 7-3 tiebreaker.
“Arkansas is always such a tough team and always competes really hard,” head coach Nick Crowell said. “That was the first time we’ve won the doubles point in Fayetteville in a long time and that got us off to a quick start, which proved to be the pivotal point.”
OU's momentum led into singles play when Han knocked off Adrien Burdet 6-3, 6-2 to make it 2-0 Sooners. Afterwards, Arkansas would get its first win of the day when No. 72 Reco beat Martinez 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 to cut OU’s lead. Oklahoma responded when Stewart knocked off Paya 7-5, 6-3 making it 3-1 Sooners.
With Oklahoma needing just one point for the win, attention was drawn to court four where sophomore Mark Mandlik won his first set 6-2 over Melvin Manuel. Manuel bounced back by stealing set two, 6-1, to force a third set. Mandlik would go on to overcome Manual in the last set, 6-3, to give the Sooners the 4-1 lead and the win.
“Mark was 3-0 down in the third set and really had to compose himself and problem solve his way to the win,” Crowell said. “It was great to see him clinch it for the Sooners today.”
As for the night’s other matches, Rousset upset No. 69 Beiler 7-5, 6-4 to make it 4-2 Oklahoma. In the last match, Verboven won his first set over Van Emburgh, 6-4, before Van Emburgh bounced back and took the second, 6-3. Verboven took the third set convincingly, winning 6-1, to make the final 4-3 for the Sooners.
Oklahoma will be back in action against Tulsa (5-3) at 4 p.m. CT, Friday, Feb. 19 in Norman. The match will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
