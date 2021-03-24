OU men’s tennis: Sooners move up to No. 24 in ITA Rankings, earn two new individual rankings

Oklahoma (8-8) jumped from No. 28 to No. 24 in the latest ITA rankings.
Rankings are in! #Sooners #24 in this week's team release with two individuals and a doubles pair also checking into the rankings.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/ElLDKNkhK1— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 24, 2021
No. 24 is the highest ranking for the Sooners this season, and also marks their fourth straight week of being ranked. OU is coming off a 4-1 upset win over No. 15 Arizona on Monday.
Individual rankings were also updated this week, which saw three OU newcomers. Junior Mason Beiler fell from No. 69 to No. 105 in the ITA singles rankings. Beiler is 12-11 on the season. The other individual was senior Jake Van Emburgh who entered the rankings at No. 110. Van Emburgh is 7-8 on the season.
The Sooners also had one of their double teams ranked for the first time this season. Sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han entered the rankings at No. 52. They are 9-3 on the year, along with being 2-0 against ranked teams this season.
Oklahoma will be back in action at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 27 against UCF in Norman. The match will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
