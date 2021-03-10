OU men’s tennis: Sooners jump to No. 26 in latest ITA rankings

Oklahoma jumped to No. 26 in the latest ITA rankings on Wednesday.
⬆2⃣ in this week's @ITA_Tennis team rankings!#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/0zeLGfUFK7— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 10, 2021
This is the third time this season OU is ranked. Last week, the Sooners came in at No. 28. Before that, OU was ranked No. 23 in late January.
Oklahoma had two close losses to ranked teams last week, the first being in a 4-3 loss to No. 21 Arizona State on March 5, followed by a 4-3 loss to No. 6 Texas on March 7.
With the two losses, the Sooners moved to 6-6 on the season and will be in action against UTSA at 3 p.m. CT on March 10 in Norman. The match will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
