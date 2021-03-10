You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s tennis: Sooners jump to No. 26 in latest ITA rankings

Jake Van Emburgh

Then-junior Jake Van Emburgh during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma jumped to No. 26 in the latest ITA rankings on Wednesday.

This is the third time this season OU is ranked. Last week, the Sooners came in at No. 28. Before that, OU was ranked No. 23 in late January. 

Oklahoma had two close losses to ranked teams last week, the first being in a 4-3 loss to No. 21 Arizona State on March 5, followed by a 4-3 loss to No. 6 Texas on March 7.

With the two losses, the Sooners moved to 6-6 on the season and will be in action against UTSA at 3 p.m. CT on March 10 in Norman. The match will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

