OU men's tennis: Oklahoma falls short in ITA Regionals, 4 Sooners finish in quarterfinals

Oklahoma’s run for an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Regional Championship was cut short as four players fell in the quarterfinals Sunday afternoon.
Strong performances came from multiple Sooners over the past weekend. Junior Jake Van Emburgh entered the tournament as the top seed and won three straight matches, but was upset by Minnesota’s 12th seed Vlad Lobak in the quarterfinal match.
Freshman Mark Mandlik proved why he was a top recruit coming out of high school, rattling off three wins, including a 6-1 win over 15th seed Stefan Hampe (Tulsa), before succumbing to Iowa’s second seed Kareem Allaf 6-4, 6-0.
Junior Stefano Tsorotiotis had a tough road to the quarterfinal round. He used all three sets to win 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 in the round of 64 against Jose Diez (Creighton) and again in the round of 16 against Evan Fragistas (Drake) 6-1, 7-6, 4. In the quarterfinal match, Tsorotiotis fell to Kody Pearson (Tulsa) 6-2 ,6-4.
In doubles, the top seeded pair of Mandlik and Van Emburgh was upset 8-7(5) in a close back and forth match against Iowa’s Nikita Snezhko and Matt Clegg. Sophomore Matt Rodriguez and senior Jochen Bertsch made their way to the quarterfinals where they fell 8-4 to Siim Troost and Vlad Lobak (Minnesota).
This tournament concludes Oklahoma’s fall tennis play. The team had several bright spots: Mark Mandlik’s finals run at the Alabama Four-in-the-Fall tournament, Sophomore Mason Beiler's four wins vs ITA ranked opponents at the Battle of the Bay tournament and the team’s second place finish at the Battle of the Beach tournament. The team will begin their spring campaign with duals in January that have yet to be officially scheduled.
