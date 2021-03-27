You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s tennis: No. 24 Sooners swept, 4-0, by No. 26 UCF

Jake Van Emburgh

Then-junior Jake Van Emburgh during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-9) was swept, 4-0, by No. 26 UCF (11-4) Saturday afternoon in Norman to round out nonconference play.

The Sooners started slow in doubles play with senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Mason Beiler dropping their match, 6-3, to Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Gabriel Decamps. The No. 45 doubles team, freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez, dropped their match, 6-4, to Trey Hilderbrand and Bogdan Pavel to give UCF the doubles point. 

Senior Max Stewart and sophomore Mark Mandlik match was stopped with them trailing, 5-3, to Alan Rubio and Kento Yamada.

Martinez started singles play off slowly, dropping his match, 6-4 and 6-0, to Mazzuchi to give UCF the 2-0 lead. Mandlik fell, 6-4 and 6-5, to Hilderbrand to extend the Golden Knights lead to 3-0. No. 110 Van Emburgh dropped his match to No. 4 Decamps, 6-4 and 6-0, to give UCF the 4-0 win.

The other three matches saw No. 105 Mason Beiler drop his first set to Rubio, 6-2. Han won his first set, 6-1, over Yamada. Freshman Welsh Hotard dropped his first set, 7-6, to Mikhail Sokolovskiy.

OU will be back in action at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, April 1 against Texas Tech. The Sooners dropped their first match against the Red Raiders, 4-1, on March 14 in Dallas. The match can be viewed on Playsight.

