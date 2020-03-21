OU men’s gymnastics: Vitaliy Guimaraes earns All-American honor on vault by College Gymnastics Association

Oklahoma sophomore Vitaliy Guimaraes was named an All American on vault by the College Gymnastics Association on Saturday.
Guimaraes led the Sooners on vault with an average score of 14.750 during the 2020 season. Oklahoma finished the season ranked No. 2 on vault prior to the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guimaraes is joined by Nick Guy from the University of Michigan, Connor Van Loo from Navy, as well as Curran Phillips, Connor Lewis, Brandon Briones, Brody Malone and Zach Martin from Stanford University.
Oklahoma finished No. 2 overall in the nation prior to the cancellation of the 2020 season.
