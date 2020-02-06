OU men’s gymnastics: 3 things to watch in Sooners' meet against no. 9 Iowa.

The No. 1 Sooners take on the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at 7 p.m. at McCasland Field House in Norman.
Here are three things to watch for during Saturday’s meet:
More difficult routines from the Sooners.
In their first loss of the year against No. 2 Stanford on Jan. 25, the Cardinal put up a national-best score of 420.050. In order to put up high scores like that, Oklahoma is trying to incorporate more difficult routines and combinations of skills to raise their difficulty score.
Oklahoma has shown quality on the execution side of their routines. However, in order to increase their scores, they will need to add difficulty alongside that execution.
“Stanford has a big gap on us with difficulty,” sophomore Vitaliy Guimaraes said. “We focused on a lot of difficulty this week and just trying to clean things up.”
Clean up on pommel horse and still rings.
The Sooners posted season lows on both pommel horse with 63.2500 and still rings with 65.8500 at the Stanford Open. Oklahoma will look to work out the kinks on those routines on Saturday.
“It’s no secret that we need to be better on pommel horse and rings” senior co-captain Grant Kell said. “We’re really trying to fix what we messed up on in the (Stanford Open), and not only that but previous meets.”
Oklahoma has been able to balance out their low pommel horse and still rings scores with their dominance in other events. According to RoadToNationals, they rank first in floor, second in both vault and high bar, and third in parallel bars. Improvement on pommel horse and still rings could see a significant improvement in their overall scores.
Excitement for the first home meet.
January went without a home meet for the Sooners, making this their first meet of the season at McCasland Field House. After their loss against Stanford, the Sooners are looking to regain confidence at home in front of a loud Sooners crowd.
Ahead of their first home competition, coach Mark Williams has added more repetitions to their practices to rebuild their confidence.
“We’ve changed around our schedule to include more reps, more numbers, trying to get our confidence back” Kell said. “(We’re) really hammering on the weaknesses that we need to improve on.”
