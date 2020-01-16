OU men’s gymnastics: 3 things to know before Sooners' meet against No. 9 Ohio State

No. 1 Oklahoma's next meet will be at 5 p.m. CT Saturday against the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils in Columbus, Ohio.
Here’s what to expect for Saturday’s meet:
A dominant performance on floor
Historically, Oklahoma has been phenomenal on the floor exercise. Last season, OU averaged about 70.680 points on floor per meet. The 2017-18 season, the Sooners averaged 68.716 points on floor per meet.
“Oklahoma has always been strong on floor,” Gage Dyer said. “It’s in the genes. OU DNA is good on floor.”
Last week at the Rocky Mountain Open, Oklahoma scored a meet-best 71.500 score. Expect that success to continue on Saturday.
A larger focus on pommel horse
Pommel horse is the lone event the Sooners did not win in Colorado Springs last week. They placed second to Nebraska by a score of 67.650 to 65.300. Dyer said he believes the Sooners need to win the mental battle in order to have success on pommel horse.
“I think everyone just needs to relax,” Dyer said. “If we just have the mentality to just go out there and do the gymnastics we do every day, we should have no problem.”
In spite of the mental obstacles on pommel horse, redshirt freshman Braden Collier posted a team-high 13.650 score in his debut routine for Oklahoma last week. The Sooners will need similar production to win in Columbus.
A loud and hostile environment at the new Covelli Center
Saturday’s meet will be the season opener for the No. 9 Buckeyes at none other than their brand new arena, the Covelli Center.
“They’ve got a very good coach and a very good program,” senior team co-captain Grant Kell said. “We have to be on our A game. They’ve got a brand-new facility, so they’re going to be excited about that.”
Last season, the Sooners came up big against the Buckeyes in Norman, beating them with a score of 423.950 to Ohio State’s 395.400. After a nearly 30-point loss, the Buckeyes will be looking for redemption in their new stadium.
