OU men's gymnastics: Sooners win 2020 Rocky Mountain Open

Gage Dyer

Sophomore Gage Dyer swings on the high bar March 9.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The No. 2 ranked Sooners placed first in the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday with a score of 409.90. Oklahoma topped No. 5 Nebraska’s 403.550, No. 6 Minnesota’s 391.250, No. 13 Air Force’s 381.900 and No. 17 Washington’s 375.350.

Due to a flu outbreak, the Sooners were down a few men for the meet, including redshirt junior Matt Wenske. Oklahoma showed their talented underclassmen, while just three seniors — Cesar Garcia, Grant Kell and Collyn Kellogg — and three juniors —Gage Dyer, Alosha Vernyi and Randy Scharnhost — performed at the meet.

Through the Sooners’ first rotation on the parallel bars, they scored a 68.000 behind Dyer’s 13.850 score.

At the high bar rotation Dyer showed out again with a 13.800 score. Despite solid performances in their first two events, OU found themselves down nearly two points.

However, Oklahoma took nearly a five point lead after dominating the floor rotation. Five Sooners scored above 14.000.

After Oklahoma’s rotation on the rings, led by redshirt freshman Branden Collier’s 13.650 score, the Sooners were only up .2 points over the Cornhuskers.

The pommel horse rotation brought the Sooners level with the Cornhuskers at 338.850.

The Sooners took home first place after an outstanding performance on the vault, led by sophomore Vitaliy Guimaraes’ 14.700 score. Each Sooner scored 13.700 or higher to win the 2020 Rocky Mountain Open.

The Sooners will look to continue their winning ways against Ohio State and Arizona State in Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.

