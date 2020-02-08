OU men’s gymnastics: Sooners top No. 9 Iowa in front of rowdy home crowd

Following the first loss of the season two weeks ago against no. 2 Stanford, the Sooners came out with a fire within them Saturday night in McCasland Field House and took down No. 9 Iowa, 411.600 to 403.250.
Their opponent for the night was No. 9 Iowa, but the Sooners were not looking just to get their 74th straight victory at home, but to impress the Sooner crowd on the home opener.
During the fourth rotation, freshman David Sandro lined up for his routine on the parallel bars, however, a clap chant broke out. It was not from the Sooner crowd, but his teammates, lined up on the empty floor.
With sophomore Vitaliy Guimaraes and freshman Jack Freeman out with injuries, the Sooners needed Sandro to put up quality performances.
“With (Vitaliy Guimaraes) and Jack (Freeman) out, (we) knew there needed to be some extra energy to help me get through that” Sandro said.
Sandro came through in the absence of Guimaraes and Freeman, placing top five in each event he participated in, outside of floor where he placed seventh.
Sandro continued about the energy of the crowd on Saturday night.
“It was absolutely incredible. I knew it was going to be intense and it still took me by surprise,” he said. “Knowing that it’s a home crowd, everyone wants to see you succeed, so why not do it?”
The Sooner crowd brought a relentless energy, and the Sooners were out for blood, but they were motivated by more than just the desire to win.
The Sooners wanted to show that they’re still an undoubted contender, despite the loss to Stanford two weeks ago. Even with the loss, the Sooners still were ranked No. 2 in the College Gymnastics Association's week four power rankings.
“The last article written about us by (the College Gymnastics Association) was telling us, don’t sleep on the Sooners," Sandro said. "We really took that to heart. (The Stanford Open) was not one of our best meets, but you can’t let that define you. I feel like tonight defines us, how we can bounce back from anything.”
The top ranked Sooners will meet against No. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor next Saturday night.
