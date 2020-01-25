OU men's gymnastics: Sooners suffer first loss of season to Stanford

No. 1 Oklahoma beat No. 11 Cal but fell short of the reigning national champions, No. 2 Stanford, at the Stanford Open in Palo Alto, California. The Sooners scored 408.200 to the Golden Bears’ 400.700 and the Cardinal's 420.050.
The Sooners started the meet on still rings, scoring 65.850. The underclassmen led the way on the Sooners first rotation. Sophomore Vitaliy Guimaraes and freshman David Sandro led the Sooners with 13.400 and 13.350, respectively. Stanford had an almost 7-point lead after their 72.150 score on floor.
The Sooners showed dominance in their second rotation on vault with a season-high 72.900. Junior Alexei Vernyi, sophomore Morgan Seyler and Guimaraes all scored 14.550 before junior Gage Dyer capped off the rotation with a 14.850. Sooners took the lead over Stanford after the Cardinal scored a 64.400 on pommel horse.
Parallel bars came third for the Sooners where they posted a 65.850. The freshman class showed out with Cesar Garcia and Sandro each posting scores of 13.800. However, Stanford jumped out in front after a solid performance of 69.200 on still rings.
The fourth rotation was the high bar, where the Sooners scored 67.000. Junior Randy Scharnhorst and Sandro led the Sooners, each scoring 13.550. The Sooners found themselves down 8.050 points with two rotations remaining.
Oklahoma showed quality on the floor as per usual with a season-high score of 73.350. Guimaraes lit the floor on fire with an NCAA season-high 15.200, topping Dyer’s 15.050 from last week. Dyer posted a performance of 14.950, and Freeman came close with a 14.750. Despite the high-scoring performances on floor, the Sooners were down 6.350 points to the Cardinal.
The Sooners ended their final rotation with a 63.250 on pommel horse. Oklahoma was led by Seyler who scored 13.100. Sandro and senior captain Grant Kell scored 12.850 and 12.800 respective scores.
The Sooners’ next meet comes against Iowa at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at McCasland Field House in Norman.
