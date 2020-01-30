You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's gymnastics: Sooners stay No. 1 in College Gymnastics Association poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Justus

Then-senior Tanner Justus performs on the floor March 9, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Despite the No. 1 Sooners loss to No. 2 Stanford on Saturday, Oklahoma still holds the top spot in the College Gymnastics Association rankings. 

While the Cardinal outperformed the Sooners at the meet, Oklahoma holds the top national average score per meet on the season with 410.100, compared to Stanford’s 409.733. Oklahoma also has the best national average on floor exercise at 72.333 and high bar at 67.083.

In the all-around rankings, junior Alexei Vernyi holds the fifth place spot with his score of 81.300 at the Rocky Mountain Open. Junior Gage Dyer holds the eighth place spot with a score of 80.850, and freshman David Sandro is at the 11th spot with a score of 79.350.

The Sooners have this weekend off for the first time this season, but they are back in action on Feb. 8 for the first of three home meets of the season. They will compete against No. 10 Iowa at 7 p.m. at McCasland Field House in Norman.

 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments