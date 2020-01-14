OU men's gymnastics: Sooners rank No. 1 in College Gymnastics Association standings

Oklahoma now holds the top spot in the College Gymnastics Association standings, jumping reigning national champion Stanford.
NEWS | #Sooners take the 𝐍𝐨. 𝟏 spot in @CollegeMGym standings after posting nation’s highest score, hold No. 2 in coaches poll. #GymU ☝️⤵️https://t.co/x6tiyeHopJ— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 14, 2020
A victory at the Rocky Mountain Open meet on Jan. 11 over No. 3 Nebraska, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 14 Air Force and No. 17 Washington brought Oklahoma to the No. 1 spot. The Sooners have the highest team average with a 409.900, in addition to the top rank on floor exercise and high bar, with 71.400 and 66.650 respectively.
The Sooners also currently rank second on parallel bars, third on vault, fourth on still rings and fifth on pommel horse. In the individual all-around rankings, junior Alexei Vernyi ranks fourth with a score of 81.300, junior Gage Dyer ranks fifth with a score of 80.850 and freshman David Sandro ranks sixth with a 79.350 score.
Dyer and Vitaliy Guimaraes are both tied at first for the floor set after each posted a 14.500 score. Vernyi ranks fifth while Sandro ranks ninth.
Redshirt freshman Braden Collier ranks fifth in the pommel horse with a score of 13.650. Guimaraes and Vernyi posted a 13.800 and 13.700 score respectively on still rings to earn the sixth and seventh spots. Senior Collyn Kellogg placed 10th in the still rings with a 13.500 score, the only event he participated in at the Rocky Mountain Open.
Dyer also ranks fifth on parallel bars with a 13.850 average and third on high bar with a 13.900. Sandro is ranked ninth on high bar with a 13.350 score.
The Sooners will take on No. 9 Ohio State and No. 12 Arizona State at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Columbus, Ohio.
