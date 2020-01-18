OU men’s Gymnastics: Sooners place first in over Ohio State and Arizona State in Columbus

Oklahoma won Saturday’s meet over No. 9 Ohio State and No. 12 Arizona State by a score of 412.200 - 397.250.
The Sooners started the meet on pommel horse, the Sooners’ most difficult event. They scored a 64.750 on the rotation, led by freshmen David Sandro and Sean Daughtery. Sandro led the Sooners on pommel horse with a 13.500 score, while Daughtery posted a 13.050 in his debut event for OU. Ohio State took a 4.200 lead after the first rotation by a 68.950 score on the floor event.
The still rings came in the second rotation, which Oklahoma scored a 66.900 to cut their deficit to 1.800. Sophomore Vitaliy Guimaraes started the event with a 13.550, the meet leader on the event at the time. However, Sandro posted a 13.750 moments later which took the lead. Senior Collyn Kellogg scored a 13.500 score at the anchor spot to finish up the rotation.
The third event was the floor exercise, where the Sooners posted a record breaking performance of 72.150. Freshman Jack Freeman started off the rotation with a solid 13.850 before three meet leads were swapped by the Sooners. Sophomore Morgan Seyler posted a career high 14.600, then Guimaraes posted a 14.750, followed by junior Gage Dyer scoring an unbelievable career high and NCAA season-high of 15.150. The 72.150 team score is the NCAA high for a floor exercise.
The fourth event brought the parallel bars, where the Sooners had another season-high performance of 68.300. Freshmen Cesar Garcia and Sandro each posted career-highs with respective scores of 13.700 and 13.800 before Dyer capped off the rotation with a 14.100 score.
Rotation five on the high bar showed yet another season-high 67.600 from the Sooners. Guimaraes started off with a 13.400 score, while Sandro delivered a 13.650. Scharnhorst scored a 13.550 and Dyer pulled off a 13.850 to end the rotation. Oklahoma had a comfortable 7.750 lead entering their final rotation.
The Sooners final rotation on the vault brought another unreal performance, highlighted by Guimaraes stunning 15.050 score. Seyler and junior Alexei Vernyi both scored 14.400, while sophomore Mason Menser posted a 14.350 and Freeman scored a 14.300. Dyer capped off the rotation and the meet with a 13.100 score.
The Sooners topped five of the six events in their dominant showing in Columbus, with Sandro taking the event titles on both pommel horse and still rings, and Dyer winning titles in both floor and parallel bars. Guimaraes won the vault’s title during the Sooners’ final rotation.
Oklahoma will look to continue their dominance next week on the road in a matchup against defending champions Stanford Cardinals, as well as the California Golden Bears on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at Burnham Pavilon in Palo Alto, California.
