OU men's gymnastics: Sooners perform 'way beyond' Mark Williams' expectations early in season

After posting an NCAA season-high score for the second consecutive week in Columbus last Saturday with a 412.200, coach Mark Williams and Oklahoma are looking ahead to Saturday's meet against reigning champs No. 2 Stanford and No. 12 Cal. However, Williams is proud of his teams’ recent performances.
“These guys have done well,” Williams said. “Way beyond the expectations I had for this group,”
With eight freshman faces added to the team, Williams’ expectations were lower than usual, he said, but the Sooners still ranked No. 2 in the preseason polls.
“Usually when we had very strong teams, freshmen are used in a limited capacity, unless they are really at the top of things,” Williams said. “But this freshman class have had to piece together places that they can help the team, almost right away, without that super talent.”
One of the successful freshman is David Sandro, who placed third in the all-around in the season opener, then won event titles in pommel horse and still rings in Columbus. While the success is not new to the former Canadian Sr. Provincial champion, the atmosphere of American meets is.
“Colorado was a really loud meet, I wasn’t used to that environment. Competitions in Canada are so much more quiet and low energy” Sandro said. “I love the energy (in America), it’s ridiculous.”
One upperclassmen voice that helped Sandro relax and endure the noise of the meet successfully, was Gage Dyer. The junior stepped up this season on and off the mat. Dyer was awarded specialist of the week by the College Gymnastics Association on Tuesday for his performance over the weekend, scoring a 15.050 on floor, and team highs in high bar and parallel bars.
“I’m really blessed and fortunate to be able to receive that award and it just shows that all the hard work is paying off,” Dyer said.
Williams is happy with Dyer’s performances, but he is more impressed with his leadership qualities in the absence of last year’s graduating seniors. Although the Sooners do not have many senior voices on the team this year, a championship is their top priority after finishing runner-up to Stanford last season.
With senior co-captain Tanner Justus retiring because of injuries, Dyer’s leadership has had to increase in the meets and in the locker room.
“He has (taken a leadership role) and I’ve asked him to,” Williams said. “I’ve said to him, (senior co-captain Tanner Justus) is not gonna be out there at the chalk bucket, ready to compete on high bar, parallel bars, like you are.”
Oklahoma will look to stay undefeated next week on the road in a match-up against the No. 2 Stanford Cardinals, as well as the No. 12 California Golden Bears at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Burnham Pavilion in Palo Alto, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.