OU men's gymnastics: Past, present, future Sooners shine in Winter Cup

Four current Sooners, four post-grad Sooners and three future Sooners competed Thursday in the Winter Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sooner signees Zachary Nunez, Noah Giordano and Daniel Simmons competed in the junior division in the Thursday afternoon.
Out of the 60 gymnasts, Nunez placed 10th in the all-around with a score of 75.100. He placed first in both pommel horse and parallel bars. Giordano placed 14th all-around, while placing fourth in rings and sixth in parallel bars. Simmons placed 50th in the all-around, tying for sixth on vault.
Junior Gage Dyer, junior Matt Wenske, junior Alexei Vernyi, and freshman Jack Freeman were the current Sooners competing. Alongside the current Sooners were former Sooners Genki Suzuki, Allan Bower, Colin Van Wicklen and Yul Moldauer.
Of the four former Sooners, Moldauer and Bower each tied at fifth place among the 41 contestants all-around, each retaining their spots on the United States senior national team. Moldauer placed fourth in pommel horse, third in vault, and fifth on parallel bars, while Bower placed second on pommel horse and ninth on high bar.
The other two former Sooners, Van Wicklen and Suzuki, placed seventh and 21st, respectively, in the all-around. Van Wicklen placed third on high bar and fifth on still rings, while Suzuki placed ninth on pommel horse.
Dyer placed 12th all around, placing second on floor, eighth on vault, ninth on parallel bars and tenth on high bar. Wenske placed 20th all-around, Freeman placed 28th all-around, while Vernyi placed 33rd all-around. The four will have the opportunity to qualify for the senior national team on Saturday.
The Sooners next meet is against No. 15 Air Force on March 14, at McCasland Field House in Norman.
