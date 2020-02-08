OU men’s gymnastics: Oklahoma tops No. 9 Iowa in home opener

The No. 1 Sooners showed fire in their first home meet of the season, winning 411.600 to 403.250 over No. 9 Iowa. This marks Oklahoma’s 74th straight win at McCasland Field House.
Freshman David Sandro scored a 13.800 to begin the floor rotation, and junior Gage Dyer capped it off with a 14.550. Oklahoma posted a 70.100 score as a team.
Next came pommel horse, where the Sooners have struggled to find consistent quality performances this season. Sandro tied his career high with a 13.500, and the Sooners posted their season high on pommel horse with a 66.800.
The Sooners scored a 67.150 on still rings, with redshirt junior Matt Wenske leading the way with a score of 13.900.
Fourth rotation brought the vault, where the Sooners home crowd absolutely roared through at Oklahoma’s dominance. Redshirt sophomore Mason Menser scored a team-high 14.600 to lead off, erupting McCasland Field House. Wenske's 14.500 caused a “Boomer Sooner” chant from the home crowd.
Seyler led off parrallel bars with a 12.950. Junior Alexi Vernyi struggled on the day, but he shined with a 13.450 on parallel bars. The Sooners totaled 67.950 on the event.
The final rotation brought the high bar for the Sooners. Wenske started off the event hot for the Sooners, scoring a 13.650. Junior Randy Scharnhorst put up a team high 13.750 on his lone event of the night.
The Sooners next meet comes on the road against No. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor next Saturday, Feb. 15.
