OU men’s gymnastics: No. 2 Oklahoma falls to No. 3 Michigan

The Sooners fell to No. 3 Michigan on the road on Saturday afternoon, 416.500-408.900.
Oklahoma started the meet on pommel horse with a score of 65.100, led by a pair of freshman in David Sandro’s 13.550 and Braden Collier’s 13.350.
The second rotation brought the floor, where Oklahoma scored a massive 71.150. Sophomore Vitaliy Guimaraes scored a 14.550 to lead Oklahoma in his first meet back from injury.
The Sooners scored a 71.600 on vault during the third rotation, where each Oklahoma gymnast scored above a 14.000. Junior Matt Wenske posted a 14.600, before Guimaraes led the Sooners for the second consecutive event with a 14.700.
Still rings came fourth in rotation where the Sooners scored a 67.000, led by Wenske’s 14.200. Next closest was sophomore Spencer Goodell with a 13.700. Sooners find themselves down by two points with two rotations left.
The penultimate rotation brought high bar, where the Sooners scored a season-low of 65.650. Junior Randy Scharnhorst led the Sooners with a 13.950 and junior Gage Dyer capped off the event with a 13.450.
Oklahoma closed out the meet on parallel bars, where the Sooners scored a 68.400. Both Sandro and Dyer posted scores of 14.150 to lead the Sooners on the final rotation.
Oklahoma’s next meet will come against no. 14 Air Force on March 14 at McCasland Field House in Norman.
